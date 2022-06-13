हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs South Africa 2022

India vs SA 2022: Zaheer Khan wants Rahul Dravid to do THIS ahead of 3rd T20I

Zaheer Khan believes that the Indian team is lacking their trademark fighting spirit in the match and letting their guard down when conditions are not favourable for them.

India vs SA 2022: Zaheer Khan wants Rahul Dravid to do THIS ahead of 3rd T20I
File image (Source: Twitter)

Former pacer Zaheer Khan has said that coach Rahul Dravid needs to have a strong word with the team after India surrendered against South Africa in the second T20I match at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday (June 13).

He added that the Indian team is lacking their trademark fighting spirit in the match and letting their guard down when conditions are not favourable for them.

Started off well with the ball, taking three wickets in the powerplay, India lost the momentum when a steady 64-run partnership off 41 balls between Klassen and captain Temba Bavuma stabilised the innings for South Africa. After the departure of Bavuma in the second ball of the 13th over, Klassen took over and guided South Africa to a comprehensive win, taking a 2-0 lead in the series.

"When the partnership was building (Klaasen-Bavuma), you could feel that the drive in the India team was going down. It was evident on the field. Those are the things Rahul Dravid and Co. need to address and do it quickly because there is only one day in between (before the 3rd T20I). They need to regroup, have some tough conversations, and identify what it is going to take for them to fight for 40 overs," Zaheer said in a discussion with Cricbuzz.

Defending a modest total of 148/6, India needed wickets early on and Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered after he went through Hendricks' gate in the very first over. The decision to send Dwaine Pretorius did not reap the same reward as the first game, as he was deceived by the knuckleball of the veteran fast bowler.

In the sixth over, Bhuvneshwar picked his third wicket with the nip-backer to dismiss the dangerous Rassie van der Dussen. India kept the lid on scoring even after the fielding restrictions were lifted, reducing the Proteas to just 36/3 after the Powerplay.

"Even in the first match, you thought India were in the driver's seat. Today again, they had the ideal start with the ball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was outstanding, but they have not been able to close out games. Some concerns for India going forward in the series and a lot of pressure," he said.

India vs South Africa 2022Zaheer KhanRahul DravidTeam India
