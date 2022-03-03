India vs SL 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin close to breaking THIS massive record of Kapil Dev

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is on the verge of becoming the country’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. After 88 Tests, Ashwin’s tally stands at 430 wickets – just four short of legendary Kapil Dev’s mark, who had 434 in 131 Tests.

If Ashwin is fit enough make the playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka beginning in Mohali on Friday (March 4), the Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan Royals may well eclipse that mark. Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker for India in Tests with 619 wickets in 132 Tests.

Given Ashwin’s superiority in Indian conditions, it would be strange if he cannot get more than four wickets. Ashwin can also edge the likes of Sir Richard Hadlee (431), Rangana Herath (433), Dale Steyn (439) besides Kapil Dev over the course of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The off-spinner would also have the opportunity of going past former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh for most wickets against Sri Lanka in Tests. Both have 50, Ashwin needs one wicket to edge Harbhajan.

“Ashwin is shaping up well. No complaints. He looked good and did everything in training today. Batted, bowled and did fielding. Hopefully, there won’t be any issue,” Jasprit Bumrah told reporters in a virtual interaction ahead of the Test series vs Sri Lanka.

Out of those 430 wickets, 300 have come in home Tests for Ashwin from 49 games at an incredible average of 21.4 while he has picked up 130 in 35 Tests away. Meanwhile against Sri Lanka, in 9 Tests till date, Ashwin has managed to claim 50 wickets at an average of 23.58.

India’s Test squad against Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R. Ashwin (subject to fitness clearance), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain)