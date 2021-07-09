India vs SL 2021: Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya rain boundaries in intra-squad match, Watch video

The Indian team is gearing up for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan. The Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC) posted a video of all the boundaries of India’s second intra-squad match at Colombo. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw and Nitish Rana are seen timing the ball to perfection.

It is certainly a good sign for the Indian team as the players have been able to get some practice under their belt. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav, who hasn’t in the best of forms in the recent past, scalped three wickets whereas his bowling partner Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini grabbed two scalps apiece.

Here is the video of all the boundaries of India’s second intra-squad match…

India's six-match tour of Sri Lanka will start with the ODI series the first of which will be played on Tuesday at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. While all eyes will be on the five uncapped players – Padikkal, Sakariya, Nitish Raina, Krishnappa Gowtham and Gaikwad – since it will be interesting to see who all earn their India cap, Rahul Dravid will be the cynosure of all eyes as he takes on coaching responsibilities with the senior team for the first time.

In the first intra-squad game, Team Bhuvi had beaten Team Shikhar convincingly in the first intra-squad match. Suryakumar Yadav and Nitish Rana had scored fifties in the opening intra-squad match.

Meanwhile, India will be led by Shikhar Dhawan on the Sri Lankan tour whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar will play the role of the deputy. India’s former Under-19 and India A coach Rahul Dravid is currently the chief coach for the Sri Lanka tour. On the other hand, it is reported that Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka in place of Kusal Perera.

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on 13th July.

India’s squad for series against SL: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh