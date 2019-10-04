India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 3: Live Updates

Having reduced South Africa to 39 for three at the end of the second day's play, the Indian bowlers will look to continue their momentum and quickly wrap up the first innings of the Faf du Plessis-led side when they head into the third day of the opening Test at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Here are the live updates:

# The third day's play will begin shortly.

The sky hasn’t been this clear since we arrived in Vizag. Hello and welcome to day 3 of the first Test match vs India. #FreedomSeries #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/9jgLcYmJqb — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 4, 2019

On Thursday, Indian opener Mayank Agarwal smashed his maiden Test double hundred while Rohit Sharma well-supported him with a blistering 176-run knock to guide India to a mammoth first innings total of 502/7 declared. Subsequently, the spin duo of Ravinchandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja helped the hosts reduce South Africa to 39 for three at stumps on Day 2.

At the end of the day's play, opener Dean Elgar and Dane Piedt were batting at the crease at their respective scores of 27 and two.

Earlier, resuming the second day at 202 for 0, Agarwal first pulled back his maiden Test century off 204 balls on his home debut in the longest format of the game before pulling back his first double hundred off 358 balls.

Agarwal eventually finished with a 215-run knock, including 23 boundaries and six maximums during his innings. As a result, he became the first Indian opener to smash a double ton since Sehwag's 293-run knock against Sri Lanka at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in December 2009.

Agarwal along with Rohit Sharma (176) also became the third Indian opening duo to stitch a 300-plus stand in the longest format of the game.

In 2015, India had sealed the four-match Test series 3-0 when South Africa had last toured the country.