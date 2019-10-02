India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Live Updates

India will look to begin their home leg of the ICC World Test Championship on a promising note when they lock horns with South Africa in the opening Test of the three-match series at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Here are the live updates:

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes!

The Virat Kohli are currently standing at the top of the World Test Championship points table with 120 points after clinching the two-match series against West Indies 2-0 last month.

Meanwhile, South Africa—who will be playing their first match since the retirement of Dale Steyn and Hashim Amla—will look to kick start their Test Championship campaign on a winning note.

Heading into the series, India will look to snap the record of 10 straight home series victory which they current hold with Australia.

Focus will be on one-day big hitter Rohit Sharma, who will look to come up with some good performance in order to stake a claim to become India’s first-choice Test batsman.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday informed that Wriddhiman Saha will be donning the hat of wicket-keeping instead of Rishabh Pant. Saha had made his last appearance for the national side against the Proteas in January 2018.

India had sealed the four-match Test series 3-0 when South Africa had last toured the country in 2015.

The Playing XIs are as follows:

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

South Africa Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (wk), Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second.