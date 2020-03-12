India vs South Africa 2nd ODI to be played in empty stadium in Lucknow

The second ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa will take place as per schedule on Sunday at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow but in front of empty stands.

The decision has been taken in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in many countries including India.

In a telephonic conversation, Ekna Stadium chairman Uday Sinha informed that the second ODI between the two sides will take place in Ekana but the spectators are banned from the stadium.

He further confirmed that all tickets sold for the clash would be refunded.

On Thursday, the opening ODI between India and South Africa was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamsala.

It is expected that the third and final ODI of the series between the two sides on Wednesday at Eden Gardens is also expected to be held behind closed doors after the Health Ministry issued an advisory directing all federations and fans to avoid large gatherings in order to prevent the deadly COVID-19 pandemic from spreading.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, a number of sporting events including the Tokyo Olympics slated to be played in July-August later this year have come under threat.

Meanwhile, many other sports tournaments have either been canceled or postponed or put behind closed doors due to coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier on Thursday, a fresh case of coronavirus was reported in Noida, taking the total number of cases in India to 73.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recently declared the coronavirus outbreak as a 'pandemic', prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus