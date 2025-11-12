India vs South Africa 2nd Test: BCCI Shifts Guwahati Timings, Tea To Precede Lunch

In a rare and strategic move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reshaped the session timings for the second India vs South Africa Test in Guwahati. The decision comes in response to the early sunrise and sunset in the north-eastern region, ensuring maximum playtime and optimal conditions for both teams. Traditionally, tea follows lunch in day Tests, but for this match, players will take tea before lunch, a sequence usually reserved for day-night Tests.

Guwahati to Make Its Test Cricket Debut

The second Test, set to begin on November 22, 2025, will mark Guwahati’s debut as a Test venue. The city recently hosted several matches during the Women’s ODI World Cup, drawing large crowds and proving its capability to handle high-profile cricket events. This historic fixture adds another feather to the north-east’s cricketing profile, bringing international red-ball cricket to a region known for its early morning sunlight and fast-fading winter evenings.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, a native of Guwahati, confirmed that the match will start half an hour earlier than usual, compared to standard red-ball Tests in India. “In winters, sunrise and sunset are very early here in north-east India. By 4 pm, the daylight recedes, and you can't play much after. Because of that, we have decided to start early, so play will start at 9 am,” Saikia said in an interview with ESPNcricinfo.

Revised Session Timings for the Guwahati Test

The toss in Guwahati is scheduled for 8:30 am IST, with the first session running from 9:00 to 11:00 am. A 20-minute tea break will follow, after which play resumes for the second session from 11:20 am to 1:20 pm. Lunch will then take place between 1:20 and 2:00 pm, with the final session concluding at 4:00 pm, with an optional extra half-hour if needed.

This unique scheduling ensures players are not subjected to an unusually early lunch, maintaining energy levels and competitive intensity. Such flexibility by the BCCI in Test match management highlights its commitment to player welfare while adapting to regional conditions—a move expected to benefit both teams in a physically demanding format.

Implications for India vs South Africa Series

The two-match India vs South Africa Test series began in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, where a special gold-plated coin featuring the BCCI and Cricket South Africa insignias was used for the toss. The Guwahati Test promises to be equally captivating, with both sides eager to assert dominance in unfamiliar conditions.

South Africa will face challenges adjusting to early starts and potential pitch conditions influenced by Guwahati’s winter climate. Meanwhile, India, with the home advantage, is expected to leverage local familiarity and weather adaptability. Experts suggest that early session starts could favor bowlers exploiting morning conditions, while batsmen will need to adapt their timing and concentration.

A Practical Move by the BCCI

Swapping tea and lunch breaks might seem minor, but it reflects the BCCI’s proactive approach to fixture planning. Such adjustments not only maximize playtime under natural light but also provide a better viewing experience for fans both in the stadium and on television. The decision is reminiscent of flexible scheduling often seen in day-night Tests but applied innovatively to a day Test scenario.

Saikia summed up the rationale: “It is a practical decision. By starting early and having tea before lunch, players can maintain rhythm and energy, ensuring the quality of cricket is not compromised.”