India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: Live Updates

Indian skipper Virat Kohli will look to smash a century and guide his side to a mammoth first-innings total when the hosts head into the second day of the second Test against South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

# India 295/3 (94 overs)

# 10 runs off the last four overs. Kohli (73) is batting comfortably at the crease. He smashed the last delivery of the 89th over between wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock and first slip for a boundary before he drove the last delivery of the 92nd over past the umpire to the long-on for another four runs. India 285/3 (92 overs)

# A good start from South Africa as they conceded just two runs to India. Kohli flicked the first delivery of the 87th over towards square leg for a single. India 275/3 (87 overs)

# Kohli and Rahane have walked down the crease to resume India's first innings. Kagiso Rabada to open the attack for South Africa today.

# The players of the two teams are out on the field and are warming up before the play.

# The second day's play will begin shortly!

Opener Mayank Agarwal (108) and first drop Cheteshwar Pujara (58) stitched a significant 138-run knock before skipper Virat Kohli notched up an unbeaten half-century to guide India to 273/3 at stumps on Day one of the ongoing Test match against South Africa on Thursday.

At stumps, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were batting at the crease at their respective scores of 63 and 18.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat first on the opening day.

Opener Rohit Sharma, who marked his debut in a Test match as the opener with twin centuries, was dismissed cheaply for 14 runs before Agarwal smashed yet another ton and Pujara scored a half-century to steady India's innings on Thursday.

After Agarwal and Pujara's dismissals, Kohli and Rahane stitched a crucial 75-run knock to put India in a strong position before bad light forced early stumps.

India are currently leading the series against South Africa by 1-0 after registering a crushing 203-run victory in the first Test at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium,Visakhapatnam.