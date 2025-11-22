India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Match Start Time, Session Schedule And Where To Watch Live

India will return to action against South Africa in the second Test of the series at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, November 22. The match carries huge significance for the hosts, who are on the verge of suffering their second consecutive home series defeat after losing the opener by 30 runs.

India will also be without captain Shubman Gill, who has been ruled out due to a neck injury. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant will step in as skipper and lead the Test side for the first time in his career. Pant now faces the massive responsibility of lifting India against a confident South African unit that has not lost a Test match under the leadership of Temba Bavuma.

Pant On Captaincy Pressure

"Definitely, one-off match is not the best scenario as a captain. But at the same time, I'm really proud that BCCI has given me this opportunity. You know, whenever you're leading your country, it's the proudest moment," Pant said at the pre-match press conference.

Apart from the cricketing stakes, the second Test will also witness a significant and unusual moment in the format's history. The BCCI has approved a rare adjustment in the match schedule, with tea being taken before lunch. This decision, typically seen only in day–night Tests, has been made due to Guwahati’s early sunset and fast-fading evening light. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia earlier explained that the region’s early sunrise and sunset patterns made this change essential to avoid loss of play.

IND vs SA 2nd Test Session Timings

First session: 9:00 am to 11:00 am

Tea break: 11:00 am to 11:20 am

Second session: 11:20 am to 1:20 pm

Lunch break: 1:20 pm to 2:00 pm

Third session: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

When will the India vs South Africa 2nd Test begin?

The second Test between India and South Africa will begin on Saturday, November 22, with play starting at 9:00 am IST.

Where to watch the India vs South Africa 2nd Test on TV?

Live coverage of the match will be available on the Star Sports Network, with broadcast options in multiple languages.

Where to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 2nd Test?

Fans can stream the match live on JioHotstar.