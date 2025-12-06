India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: All Eyes On Kohli, Rohit For Last Time This Year As Series Hangs In Balance

The spotlight will once again fall squarely on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but India’s young guns will also face intense scrutiny as the hosts look to avoid a humiliating series defeat in the must-win third ODI against South Africa on Saturday. A repeat of the Raipur-style collapse would hand the Proteas the ODI series, adding to their 2–0 Test triumph and dealing India a double blow amid growing whispers of dressing-room unrest.

A victory in Vizag, however, could quickly hush the noise and help the team move forward with clarity as preparations build toward the 2027 World Cup cycle.

For more than 15 years, Kohli and Rohit have formed the backbone of India’s ODI batting, producing big performances in pressure-packed situations. Their current form underlines their continued importance. Kohli has struck two centuries and a fifty in his last three innings, while Rohit has registered one hundred and two fifties in his previous four outings. Once again, the senior duo will carry the bulk of the responsibility.

Young Batters Under Spotlight As Selection Questions Loom

While India will lean heavily on experience, contributions from the younger batters will be equally crucial. Ruturaj Gaikwad rose to the challenge in the second ODI with a superb maiden ODI century, but Yashasvi Jaiswal remains in search of consistency. His recurring struggles against left-arm pace have become a clear concern, and if the pattern continues, the team management may be forced to reconsider the opening combination. Gaikwad currently appears the strongest contender to step into a more prominent role.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match be played

The third IND vs SA ODI will be played on Wednesday, December 6, 2025.

At what time will the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI start

The match will get underway at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI be played

The series decider will be hosted at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI in India

Live streaming will be available on the JioCinema application and website.

Series Level As Both Teams Eye Decisive Win

The ODI series stands locked at 1–1 after South Africa successfully chased down India’s 358 in the second ODI. Virat Kohli’s 84th international century and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s maiden ODI hundred powered India’s total, with stand-in captain KL Rahul also contributing a valuable fifty.

South Africa lost Quinton de Kock early in the chase, but captain Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram steadied the innings with a vital 101-run partnership. Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis then finished the job, guiding the visitors to a four-wicket victory.