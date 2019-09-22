close

India vs South Africa

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Live Updates

Virat Kohli-led India will look to continue their winning momentum and seal the three-match T20I series against South Africa by 2-0 when the two sides lock horns in the third and final clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. 

Here are the live updates: 

# Virat Kohli wins the toss, opts to bat first against South Africa!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes! 

# Earlier in the day, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was seen giving autographs to his fans in Bengaluru. 

India, who recently dominated the Caribbeans in all three formats of the game in West Indies, are boosting with confidence after clinching a comfortable seven-wicket won over Quinton de Kock-led team and will look to wrap up the T20I series  in their favour before heading into the Test series. 

South Africa, on the other hand, will be keen to bounce back and will look to draw the three-match T20I series against India. The victory for the visitors in Bengaluru will also mark the first win for South Africa under the captaincy of Quinton De Kock.

As far as weather is concerned, rain is likely to play a spoilsport in Bengaluru, just as it affected the opening match and forced to washout the same without a ball being bowled. 

The day is expected to remain cloudy and the chances of rain or a thunderstorm are also there, with the match likely to be interrupted for at least a while.

The two squads are as follows:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (capt/wk), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.

