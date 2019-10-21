India vs South Africa, 3rs Test Day 3: Live Updates

Having reduced South Africa to 9/2 at stumps on Day 2, India will look to wrap South Africa's first-innings as soon as possible and likely enforce a follow-on on the third day of the third and final Test at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Monday.

# The third day of the final Test will begin shortly!

After declaring their first innings at 497 for nine, India reduced South Africa to 9/2 before bad light once again forced early stumps on the second day of the third and final Test in Ranchi on Sunday.

Resuming at the opening day's score of 224/3, opener Rohit Sharma (212) pulled back his maiden Test double century while Ajinkya Rahane (115) brought up his 11th hundred in the longest format of the game to help India declare their first innings at 497 for nine before tea.

Rohit and Rahane also stitched a mammoth 267-run partnership for the fourth wicket while Ravindra Jadeja also scored a significant half-century.

For South Africa, George Linde was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets followed by Kagiso Rabada, who bagged three wickets.Dane Piedt and Anrich Nortje also chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav struck to reduce South Africa to nine for 2 at stumps.

Earlier, the Virat Kohli-led side clinched the Test series against South Africa with a game to spare when they registered a crushing win by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The hosts had also dominated South Africa in the all three aspects of the game in the opening Test as well, registering a comfortable 203-run win in Visakhapatnam.