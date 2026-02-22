India vs South Africa Free LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA in India, South Africa & Worldwide tonight on TV and online?

India face South Africa tonight in a high-stakes ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash in Ahmedabad, and fans across the globe are searching for one thing first: how to watch the match live. The unbeaten teams meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium in what is also a rematch of the 2024 final, making it one of the most anticipated games of the tournament. With the match set for 7:00 PM IST, here is a complete guide to live streaming, TV broadcast, and global viewing options.

When does the IND vs SA match start?

Date: Sunday, February 22, 2026

Toss: 6:30 PM IST

Match Start: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Where can fans watch IND vs SA live in India?

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

Languages available: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada

Features: Multi-cam viewing, vertical mobile feed, stump cam angles

Note: Streaming is not free. A JioHotstar subscription or eligible telecom plan is required.

How can viewers watch IND vs SA live in South Africa?

TV: SuperSport Cricket

Streaming: SuperSport app and website

South African viewers can also access pre-match build-up and post-match analysis on SuperSport platforms.

Where to watch IND vs SA live in USA, UK and other regions?

USA & Canada

Willow TV

Willow DTC / Cricbuzz app

United Kingdom & Ireland

Sky Sports Cricket

Sky Go / NOW

Australia

Prime Video

Middle East & North Africa

CricLife Max

StarzPlay

Pakistan

PTV Sports, Geo Super

Tamasha, Myco, ARY Zapp

New Zealand

SKY Sport NOW

Caribbean

ESPN Caribbean

Rest of the world

ICC.tv (select territories)

Why is this match drawing massive global viewership?

Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament.

Rematch of the 2024 T20 World Cup final.

Potential preview of the semifinal or final.

Star players like Bumrah, Rabada, Suryakumar Yadav, and Quinton de Kock in action.

India hold a 5–2 advantage over South Africa in T20 World Cup meetings, but recent clashes have been tightly contested.

What should fans know about Ahmedabad conditions before watching?

Black-soil pitch may offer slower bounce.

Seamers could benefit under lights.

Expect tactical bowling and controlled scoring phases.

Weather: hot and dry, no rain threat.

These conditions often produce tense, strategy-heavy contests rather than batting shootouts.

Who are the key players to watch live tonight?

India

Ishan Kishan – explosive starts

Jasprit Bumrah – death overs specialist

Suryakumar Yadav – middle-order accelerator

South Africa

Quinton de Kock – powerplay threat

Kagiso Rabada – new-ball enforcer

David Miller – finisher (fitness pending)