India vs South Africa Free LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA in India, South Africa & Worldwide tonight on TV and online?
IND vs SA live streaming details: how to watch in India, South Africa, USA, UK and worldwide. Match time, TV channels and online options.
- Fans worldwide can watch India vs South Africa live through regional broadcasters and streaming platforms.
-
- JioHotstar and Star Sports remain the primary viewing options in India.
-
- The unbeaten clash and 2024 final rematch are driving massive global interest.
India face South Africa tonight in a high-stakes ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash in Ahmedabad, and fans across the globe are searching for one thing first: how to watch the match live. The unbeaten teams meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium in what is also a rematch of the 2024 final, making it one of the most anticipated games of the tournament. With the match set for 7:00 PM IST, here is a complete guide to live streaming, TV broadcast, and global viewing options.
When does the IND vs SA match start?
Date: Sunday, February 22, 2026
Toss: 6:30 PM IST
Match Start: 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Where can fans watch IND vs SA live in India?
TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website
Languages available: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada
Features: Multi-cam viewing, vertical mobile feed, stump cam angles
Note: Streaming is not free. A JioHotstar subscription or eligible telecom plan is required.
How can viewers watch IND vs SA live in South Africa?
TV: SuperSport Cricket
Streaming: SuperSport app and website
South African viewers can also access pre-match build-up and post-match analysis on SuperSport platforms.
Where to watch IND vs SA live in USA, UK and other regions?
USA & Canada
Willow TV
Willow DTC / Cricbuzz app
United Kingdom & Ireland
Sky Sports Cricket
Sky Go / NOW
Australia
Prime Video
Middle East & North Africa
CricLife Max
StarzPlay
Pakistan
PTV Sports, Geo Super
Tamasha, Myco, ARY Zapp
New Zealand
SKY Sport NOW
Caribbean
ESPN Caribbean
Rest of the world
ICC.tv (select territories)
Why is this match drawing massive global viewership?
Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament.
Rematch of the 2024 T20 World Cup final.
Potential preview of the semifinal or final.
Star players like Bumrah, Rabada, Suryakumar Yadav, and Quinton de Kock in action.
India hold a 5–2 advantage over South Africa in T20 World Cup meetings, but recent clashes have been tightly contested.
What should fans know about Ahmedabad conditions before watching?
Black-soil pitch may offer slower bounce.
Seamers could benefit under lights.
Expect tactical bowling and controlled scoring phases.
Weather: hot and dry, no rain threat.
These conditions often produce tense, strategy-heavy contests rather than batting shootouts.
Who are the key players to watch live tonight?
India
Ishan Kishan – explosive starts
Jasprit Bumrah – death overs specialist
Suryakumar Yadav – middle-order accelerator
South Africa
Quinton de Kock – powerplay threat
Kagiso Rabada – new-ball enforcer
David Miller – finisher (fitness pending)
