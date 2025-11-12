India vs South Africa Head-to-Head: Full Test Record, Stats, and Key Battles Ahead of the 2025 Series Showdown

The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata is set to witness another riveting chapter of one of cricket’s most fiercely contested rivalries — India vs South Africa in Test cricket. Starting November 14, 2025, the two-match Test series promises to deliver high-quality cricket, historical intensity, and a decisive impact on the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. With South Africa arriving as the reigning WTC champions and India defending their fortress-like home record, fans can expect a contest brimming with skill, pride, and legacy.

India vs South Africa in Tests: Head-to-Head Record

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The India vs South Africa Test rivalry has produced some unforgettable moments since their first meeting in 1992. Across 44 Test matches, South Africa hold a narrow lead with 18 wins, while India have clinched 16 victories. Ten Tests have ended in draws, underlining how competitive and evenly matched these sides have been over the decades.

However, the balance tilts dramatically when the contest shifts to Indian soil. Out of 19 Tests played in India, the hosts have dominated with 11 wins, compared to South Africa’s five, with three draws. India’s home advantage, spinning conditions, and formidable middle order have consistently tilted the scales their way.

On the other hand, South Africa’s success has largely come in seam-friendly home conditions, where their pace battery historically dismantled Indian batting line-ups. From Allan Donald’s hostility in the 1990s to Dale Steyn’s magic in the 2010s, the Proteas have often tested India’s temperament overseas.

A Rivalry of Eras: From Kallis and Dravid to Gill and Bavuma

Over the last decade, the India vs South Africa Test battles have been defined by high-stakes drama and alternating dominance.

2015/16 (India): India won 3-0, with spin twins Ashwin and Jadeja dismantling South Africa on rank turners.

2017/18 (South Africa): The Proteas hit back with a 2-1 series win at home, riding on Philander and Rabada’s pace.

2019/20 (India): A 3-0 whitewash for India showcased their home superiority under Virat Kohli’s leadership.

2021/22 (South Africa): South Africa stunned India 2-1, showcasing resilience in a transitional phase.

2023/24 (South Africa): The series ended 1-1, reflecting a new era of balance between the two sides.

As both teams prepare for the 2025 face-off, the focus shifts to a new generation. Shubman Gill leads India for the first time in a Test series, marking a new era in leadership. Backed by Rishabh Pant as vice-captain, India’s squad blends experience with fresh energy, featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and rising stars like Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal.

Proteas Bring Balance and Firepower

Led by Temba Bavuma, South Africa’s touring squad is built around versatility. The combination of Kagiso Rabada’s raw pace, Marco Jansen’s bounce, and Keshav Maharaj’s spin makes them a well-rounded unit for subcontinental conditions. Add to that Aiden Markram’s stability and Dewald Brevis’ attacking instinct, and the visitors possess both flair and depth.

For the Proteas, success in India has been rare but memorable — from Hansie Cronje’s team in 2000 to Graeme Smith’s 2010 triumph. To replicate such success in 2025, their bowling attack must counter India’s mastery on turning tracks while the batters must show grit against spin.

Key Duel: KL Rahul vs Marco Jansen – A Battle Within the Battle

Among several intriguing matchups, the KL Rahul vs Marco Jansen duel stands out. The tall South African left-arm pacer has dismissed Rahul three times in Test cricket, often using steep bounce and awkward angles to trouble him. Rahul, however, enters this series in superb form — scoring 745 runs at an average of 53.21 in 2025, including two centuries. His technical discipline and leadership presence make him India’s key man at the top.

Jansen, fresh off a WTC-winning campaign, remains central to South Africa’s bowling plans. His height, accuracy, and knack for exploiting any early movement make him a constant threat, especially with the new ball in India’s humid, abrasive conditions.