India vs South Africa Live Streaming Online, 2nd ODI: When and Where to Watch IND vs SA ODI Match Live?

The anticipation is soaring as India and South Africa gear up for the high-stakes 2nd ODI in Raipur, a clash that could decide the fate of the series. After India’s gritty 17-run win in Ranchi—powered by Virat Kohli’s record-breaking 52nd hundred and Rohit Sharma’s crucial fifty—KL Rahul’s men now look to seal the series 2-0. With fan interest skyrocketing, the biggest question across the cricketing world remains: Where and how to watch India vs South Africa live?

In this comprehensive guide, we break down live streaming options, telecast information, match timings, squads, standout talking points, and expert insights—ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the action.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Where Can You Watch India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Online?

The blockbuster India vs South Africa ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, offering fans seamless, high-quality coverage. With millions expected to tune in, “IND vs SA live streaming today” is already trending across search engines and social media.

Fans searching for “how to watch IND vs SA live online free,” “India vs South Africa live match streaming HD,” or “IND vs SA live cricket score” will find JioHotstar as the go-to hub for uninterrupted digital access.

Where Will India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Be Telecast on TV?

Cricket lovers who prefer the traditional viewing experience can watch the IND vs SA 2nd ODI live on the Star Sports Network, available in multiple regional languages and HD channels.

With high search traffic for “IND vs SA live telecast channel,” “India vs South Africa match time today,” and “IND vs SA live on TV,” Star Sports continues to dominate the broadcasting landscape for India’s home fixtures.

When and Where Will the IND vs SA 2nd ODI Take Place?

The match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, kicking off at 1:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 1:00 PM IST.

Raipur’s electric atmosphere, combined with India’s current rhythm, sets the stage for another classic showdown.

What Are the Teams’ Predicted XIs for the 2nd ODI?

India’s combination looks balanced and confident:

Predicted India XI:

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

Predicted South Africa XI:

Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger/Prenelan Subrayen.

With queries like “IND vs SA playing XI today,” “India match lineup,” and “South Africa ODI squad,” this section is critical for driving search visibility.