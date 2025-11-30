India vs South Africa ODIs: When and Where to Watch Rohit Sharma - Virat Kohli Back In Action, Complete Broadcast And Streaming Information

India and South Africa shift their focus to the ODI format after a bruising 2–0 Test series loss that left the Indian camp shaken. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to the squad, bringing renewed direction and stability, while KL Rahul steps in as captain at a time when composure and clarity matter most. With Quinton de Kock in red-hot form and Temba Bavuma guiding a confident South African unit, the upcoming ODIs promise an intense contest.

The Test series may have ended, but its after-effects still linger. India’s defeat at home was more than a setback; it sparked debates, frustration and the realisation that their once unmatched dominance on home soil had slipped. The ODI leg, beginning on November 30 in Ranchi, comes as an opportunity to reset. India’s last home ODI assignment was the clean sweep against England in February 2025, when the team looked settled and assured. Now, with Shubman Gill ruled out due to neck cramps suffered during the Tests, KL Rahul takes charge during a crucial phase.

South Africa arrive with momentum and confidence. Quinton de Kock’s explosive return, combined with Bavuma’s steady approach and the flair of Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton and Matthew Breetzke, gives the visitors a balanced and dangerous batting order. Ranchi, Raipur and Visakhapatnam offer them inviting surfaces to express themselves.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Amid this backdrop, the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli instantly lifts India. Their presence not only strengthens the batting but also brings clarity and assurance. Their face-off against de Kock and South Africa’s in-form top order adds weight to this bilateral series, making it feel bigger than the format suggests.

The Tests left India with tough questions. The ODIs give them room to find answers and reshape the narrative of this tour.

ALSO READ - Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal Cryptically Reacts For The First Time After Wedding Postponement Amidst Cheating Rumours; Check Here

IND vs SA ODI Series: Full Squads

India Squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen.

IND vs SA ODI Series: Venues and Fixtures

First ODI on November 30 2025 at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi

Second ODI on December 3 2025 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur

Third ODI on December 6 2025 at ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam

Where to Watch India vs South Africa ODI Series

The entire series will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in both HD and SD formats. Live streaming will be available on the JioCinema and Disney Plus Hotstar apps and their respective websites.