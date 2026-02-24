India vs South Africa: Pakistan greats deliver blunt verdict after Super 8 hammering

India’s 76-run defeat to South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium has triggered sharp reactions across the cricketing world. Chasing 188, India were bowled out for 111 in 18.5 overs, with their middle order collapsing under sustained pressure. Former Pakistan cricketers Saqlain Mushtaq, Shoaib Akhtar and Umar Gul offered scathing assessments, pointing to tactical superiority, pressure handling and role clarity as the decisive factors. South Africa, after slipping to 20/3, rebuilt through Dewald Brevis (45), David Miller (63) and Tristan Stubbs (44*), before their bowlers dismantled India’s chase with disciplined execution.

Saqlain Mushtaq: South Africa Outplanned India

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq credited South Africa’s preparation and match awareness."South Africa's plans worked perfectly today. They dragged the Indians along the ground in a manner of speaking, thrashed them and, to be honest, insulted them." "Whatever high they may have been on lately, South Africa brought them down a peg or two." "Their planning was outstanding in all three departments - batting, bowling, and fielding." "Look at how they coordinated for that catch."

South Africa’s recovery from early wickets and their sharp fielding reflected a side executing a clear tactical blueprint.

Shoaib Akhtar: India’s Batting Exposed Under Pressure

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar questioned India’s ability to absorb pressure once early wickets fell.

"Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and the spinners could not sustain pressure. Indian batting was exposed when pressure arrived. We always say India is a very strong team, but today was the day to show character in the middle order. Their attacking style did not work.Hardik Pandya is not the right choice for the 20th over, and maybe not even for the middle overs."

India were reduced to 51/5 during the chase, forcing them into consolidation mode rather than controlled aggression.

Umar Gul: Middle Overs and Bowling Plans Cost India

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul highlighted the middle overs as the turning point. "They survived the powerplay even after losing 3 wickets for 41 runs. But the middle overs are what shape the match. South Africa targeted Varun Chakravarthy's four overs and exposed that plan. India looked confused about their fifth bowler. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube struggled, and even Chakravarthy looked under pressure."

Varun Chakravarthy conceded 47 runs in four overs, while Hardik Pandya (0/45) and Shivam Dube leaked crucial runs as South Africa surged past 180.

Match Turning Points

South Africa’s recovery: From 20/3 to 187/7 through controlled middle overs and a powerful finish.

Middle-order collapse: India slipped from 43/3 to 86/6, ending hopes of a stable chase.

Jansen & Maharaj impact: Marco Jansen (4 wickets) and Keshav Maharaj (3 wickets) broke India’s resistance.

Bumrah’s lone fight: Jasprit Bumrah’s 3/15 stood out in an otherwise expensive bowling effort.