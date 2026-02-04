India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA practice match live in India Online and on TV?

Defending champions India face South Africa in their final dress rehearsal today, February 4, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. This high-stakes warm-up match, a rematch of the 2024 Final, starts at 7:00 PM IST. Fans in India can catch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network, while the digital live stream will be available exclusively on the JioHotstar app and website. This clash serves as the ultimate litmus test for Suryakumar Yadav’s men before they begin their title defense against the USA on February 7. With the experimental "India A" fixtures concluded, the core squad now takes center stage to finalize their opening combinations and death-bowling roles.

Where to watch India vs South Africa live streaming?

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Unlike some other warm-up fixtures that are restricted to ICC.tv, this marquee clash is a featured broadcast, ensuring fans can watch the full match digitally with multi-language commentary.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs South Africa?

In India, the Star Sports Network holds the exclusive broadcast rights for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The match will be aired live across various Star Sports channels. For viewers in the UK, the game is available on Sky Sports, while fans in Sub-Saharan Africa can tune in via SuperSport.

What time does the IND vs SA match start in Navi Mumbai?

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST (1:30 PM GMT) on Wednesday, February 4. The toss is expected to take place 30 minutes prior, at 6:30 PM IST. Since this is a warm-up fixture, teams are permitted to use all 15 members of their squad, although only 11 can field at any given time.

What are the confirmed squads for the match?

Both sides have named full-strength squads as they look to acclimatize to the humid conditions in Navi Mumbai.

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (w), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav.

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller.

Why is this warm-up match significant?

While the result won't reflect in official T20I records, the tactical implications are massive. For India, the primary focus is the opening slot. With Abhishek Sharma’s explosive form and the return of Ishan Kishan, the team management must decide who partners Sanju Samson or if Surya himself moves up.

South Africa, the runners-up from the previous edition, will be testing their pace battery led by Kagiso Rabada and the fiery Anrich Nortje against an Indian batting lineup that has been dominant on home soil, recently clinching a 4-1 series win against New Zealand.