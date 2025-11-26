India Vs South Africa Test Series 2025: Complete Series Summary

South Africa created history in India, clinching a commanding 2-0 Test series victory, their first Test series win on Indian soil in nearly 25 years. Their performances in Kolkata and Guwahati stunned the home fans and reshaped the early ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings.

1st Test - Kolkata: South Africa win a gripping battle by 30 runs

The opening Test at Eden Gardens was a classic low-scoring thriller. South Africa defended a modest target of 124 and bowled India out for just 93 to secure a 30-run win. Off-spinner Simon Harmer played the starring role, delivering a match-winning all-round performance and dismantling India’s batting under spinning conditions. India’s batting collapse, particularly without the stability of Shubman Gill, exposed their struggles on a challenging surface.

South African captain Temba Bavuma held his nerve with a crucial unbeaten 55 in the second innings, guiding his team to a defendable total.

2nd Test - Guwahati: India suffer record home defeat

The second Test saw South Africa completely outplay India with bat and ball. They set an enormous target of 549 runs, putting India under immense pressure. India fell apart in the chase and were bowled out for 140, marking the biggest Test defeat by runs on Indian soil. Once again, Simon Harmer was the destroyer in chief, grabbing six wickets in the final innings to seal a dominant victory.

Even Rishabh Pant admitted that South Africa were the better side throughout, calling the result “a little disappointing” from India’s perspective.

What This Series Means

India’s batting frailties, especially when set tough targets, were exposed repeatedly. Harmer’s disciplined spin also proved how high-quality visiting bowling can still succeed on Indian tracks. For South Africa, this is a confidence-boosting result so early in the World Test Championship cycle, pushing them into strong contention near the top of the table.