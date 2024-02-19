India vs Spain FIH Hockey Pro League Live Streaming And Telecast: When And Where To Watch IND vs ESP Live In India?

India men's hockey team will aim to make a strong comeback in the fifth match of FIH Men's Pro League 2023-24 on Monday night in Rourkela. The match is going to take place at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. India lost their last match to Australia and would be looking to come back to winning ways today. Spain are not an easy team to face and can pack a punch. India will take heart from the fact that despite the loss to India, they are in good form and recently won three matches on the trot.

Reflecting on the team's performance in the Pro League so far, captain Harmanpreet Singh said, “Spain and all the other teams here are hard to play against. In addition to our first match with Spain, we learned a lot from our matches against Australia and the Netherlands and the game against Ireland was tough as well. For us, these are major matches before the Paris 2024 Olympics, the team has performed well so far and we are keen to take on Spain again in Rourkela to further test ourselves.”

Here are the livestreaming details of the match:

When and what time will the India vs Spain FIH Pro League match start?

The India vs Spain FIH Pro League match will be played on February 19 at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Spain FIH Pro League match take place?

The India vs Spain FIH Pro League will take place at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

Which channel will telecast India vs Spain FIH Pro League match in India?

India vs Spain hockey FIH Pro League match will be aired on Sports18 Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Spain FIH Pro League match in India?

The India vs Spain FIH Pro League match will stream live on the JioCinema app and website.

India Squad

Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh

Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem

Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal.