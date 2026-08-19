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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Rain could rob India of victory on final day in Galle, check weather report

Rain threatens Day 5 of the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle as India closes in on victory, needing 6 wickets with Sri Lanka requiring 288 runs.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 07:47 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 07:47 AM IST
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Rain could rob India of victory on final day in Galle, check weather report
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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