/India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Rain could rob India of victory on final day in Galle, check weather report

As the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at Galle heads into its final day, rain threatens to disrupt a potential Indian victory. Sri Lanka currently requires 288 more runs with six wickets remaining to secure an improbable win, having finished Day 4 at 84/4.
Weather Forecast And Rain Threat In Galle
The weather forecast indicates that while the morning session will likely begin under cloudy skies, rain is predicted between 11 am and 1 pm IST, with a 58% probability of precipitation at 12 pm. A subsequent spell of rain is not anticipated until 8 pm, by which point the match is expected to conclude. These two hours of potential interruption could prove decisive if Sri Lankan batsmen manage to dig in and protect their wickets.
Match Position And Day Four Highlights
India established a commanding position on Day 4 thanks to a ruthless bowling display and an aggressive 66-run knock from Rishabh Pant. Supported by Devdutt Padikkal, who contributed 44 runs, and KL Rahul, who added 35, India posted 193 in their second innings. This set the hosts a formidable target of 372 runs. At stumps on Day 4, Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva, holding 31 runs, and first-innings centurion Sonal Dinusha, with 25 runs, were the unbeaten batsmen at the crease.
Historical Context Of Run Chases At Galle
Overcoming this target represents a historic challenge for the home side. The highest successful fourth-innings run chase at the Galle International Stadium remains Pakistan's 344 achieved in 2022. Furthermore, targets exceeding 200 runs have been successfully chased at this venue only twice since 1998, highlighting the monumental hurdle facing Sri Lanka as they resume play.
ICC World Test Championship Standings Context
Current Standings: Australia leads the championship table with a 77.77 point percentage, followed by South Africa and New Zealand in the top three spots.
India's Position: India currently sits in the fifth position with a 48.15 point percentage across nine matches.
Sri Lanka's Standing: Sri Lanka occupies the sixth spot with a 41.67 point percentage from four matches.
Standings Breakdown:
Rank 1: Australia (Played 9, Won 7, Points 84, PCT 77.77)
Rank 2: South Africa (Played 4, Won 3, Points 36, PCT 75.00)
Rank 3: New Zealand (Played 6, Won 4, Points 52, PCT 72.22)
Rank 4: Bangladesh (Played 5, Won 3, Points 28, PCT 66.67)
Rank 5: India (Played 9, Won 4, Points 52, PCT 48.15)
Rank 6: Sri Lanka (Played 4, Won 1, Points 20, PCT 41.67)
Rank 7: England (Played 13, Won 4, Points 38, PCT 24.36)
Rank 8: Pakistan (Played 6, Won 2, Points 16, PCT 22.22)
Rank 9: West Indies (Played 12, Won 2, Points 30, PCT 20.83)
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