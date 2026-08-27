/India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 5 weather update: Will rain deny Shubman Gill & Co. a 2-0 sweep?

As the second Test match between India and Sri Lanka reaches its conclusion at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, persistent wet weather on Thursday, August 27, places the series outcome in jeopardy. India enters the final day aiming to secure a decisive victory and wrap up a series sweep, but deteriorating atmospheric conditions threaten to rob the visitors of the remaining time needed to claim the final four wickets.
Fourth Day Recap And Follow-On
Adverse weather already exerted a heavy influence on the fourth day, forcing an early halt to proceedings during the afternoon phase. Earlier in the day, the Sri Lankan batting lineup resumed their initial innings at 265/8 before getting dismissed for a total of 290, which compelled Indian captain Shubman Gill to enforce the follow-on. Facing a daunting task, the home team managed to reach 229/6 across 72.4 overs before stumps were called.
The resistance was anchored by resilient performances in the middle order. Pasindu Sooriyabandara spearheaded the Sri Lankan response with a fighting 92, building on his first-innings 80 alongside a vital 55 from Kamindu Mendis. Meanwhile, first-innings centurion Sonal Dinusha remained unbeaten on seven at the close of play, while left-arm spinner Manav Suthar proved the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 2/81.
Morning Weather Forecast
Meteorological data from AccuWeather highlights severe challenges for the schedule. Heavy cloud cover and scattered showers are set to hamper the morning session in Colombo, with temperature levels lingering around 29 degrees Celsius. High humidity at 81 percent, alongside an 82 percent cloud cover and an 87 percent chance of rain, points to a likely delayed or interrupted start to the opening session.
Afternoon Conditions
Conditions during the afternoon stretch offer minimal improvement as overcast skies blanket the venue while temperatures peak near 30 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover is expected to rise sharply to 97 percent alongside a 77 percent humidity mark, maintaining a significant 70 percent likelihood of rainfall that could stall action during the middle session.
Evening Outlook
As the contest heads toward its scheduled conclusion, evening projections indicate further deterioration. Temperatures are expected to dip to 27 degrees Celsius, while a near-total cloud cover of 98 percent, paired with an 89 percent chance of precipitation and 81 percent humidity, suggests that weather interruptions could bring a premature end to the day's play.
What happens if it is a draw?
A potential draw against Sri Lanka in the Colombo Test would leave India fifth in the World Test Championship standings with a 51.52 percentage. With seven matches remaining in their current cycle, the Shubman Gill led squad faces a tight qualification race requiring flawless performances ahead of upcoming series against New Zealand and Australia.
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