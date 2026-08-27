Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 5 weather update: Will rain deny Shubman Gill & Co. a 2-0 sweep?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 5 weather update: Will rain deny Shubman Gill & Co. a 2-0 sweep?

As the second Test match between India and Sri Lanka reaches its conclusion at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, persistent wet weather on Thursday, August 27, places the series outcome in jeopardy. 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 07:24 AM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 07:24 AM IST
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 5 weather update: Will rain deny Shubman Gill & Co. a 2-0 sweep?
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 5 weather update: Will rain deny Shubman Gill & Co. a 2-0 sweep?
2
3
4
5