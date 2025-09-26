India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming When and How to Stream IND vs SL Super Four Match Live from Dubai?

India is all set to face Sri Lanka in the final Super Four stage encounter of the Asia Cup 2025. With the Men in Blue having won every match so far, this clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium promises exciting cricket action. Here’s everything fans need to know about IND vs SL live streaming, telecast, key players, and match insights.

When and Where Will India Take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2025?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The IND vs SL Super Four clash is scheduled for Friday, September 26, 2025, with the match starting at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will be conducted at 7:30 PM IST. The venue for this much-anticipated game is the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, a ground known for its high-scoring matches and thrilling finishes.

Which TV Channels Will Telecast IND vs SL Live in India?

Cricket fans across India can catch the live telecast of India vs Sri Lanka on the Sony Sports Network. The match will be broadcast on multiple channels, including:

Sony Sports Ten 1

Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi)

Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil)

Sony Sports Ten 4 (Telugu)

Sony Sports Ten 5

This extensive network ensures that fans in different regions can follow the game in their preferred language.

How Can Fans Watch IND vs SL Live Streaming Online?

For cricket lovers who prefer streaming on-the-go, the Sony Liv app and website will provide live streaming of the match. Fans can also watch via the OTTplay app. To access the live stream, users need to subscribe to one of the available plans.

Mobile subscribers from Airtel, Vi, and Jio can easily avail the streaming service through their respective plans, making it convenient for fans to follow every ball from their smartphones, tablets, or connected TVs.

What Are the Key Squads for the IND vs SL Super Four Clash?

India and Sri Lanka are bringing balanced squads to Dubai.

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson (w), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage, Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Janith Liyanage

India will aim to maintain their winning momentum while Sri Lanka looks to give opportunities to other squad members after a challenging second round.

Why Is This Match Important Despite India Already Reaching the Finals?

While India has already secured a spot in the final, this Super Four encounter is crucial for fine-tuning strategies and testing bench strength. The team also aims to address inconsistencies in fielding and batting, ensuring a seamless performance in the final against the winner of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super Four clash.

For Sri Lanka, this game provides a chance to end their tournament on a high note, showcase young talent, and gain valuable match experience despite being eliminated from the title race.

How Can Fans Make the Most of the Live Streaming Experience?

To enjoy a seamless IND vs SL live streaming experience:

Subscribe early to Sony Liv or OTTplay to avoid last-minute glitches.

Check your internet connection to ensure uninterrupted streaming.

Enable notifications on the apps to receive live match updates.

Follow expert commentary on social media to complement the streaming experience.