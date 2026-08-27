India are currently in a commanding position on Day 4 of the second Test match against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Wednesday. Sri Lanka were 229/6 when rain forced play to be called off and the hosts had a slender 16-run lead. India bowled out Sri Lanka for 290 in the first innings after Sonal Dinusha's century and decided to enforce follow-on. Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar took three wickets each while debutant Saransh Jain took two. In the second innings, Pasindu Sooriyabandara (92) and Kamindu Mendis (55) were the top performer for Sri Lanka as they ended up taking a lead.
World Test Championship Implications
India are currently fifth in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table with a PCT of 53.33. A win against Sri Lanka will take them to the fourth position after Bangladesh slumped to a heavy loss against Australia. However, in case of a draw, India will remain in the fifth position with a PCT of 51.52. India have seven Tests remaining in the ongoing WTC cycle after the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka.
Having already lost four of their 10 Tests so far, every remaining game is virtually a knockout for the Shubman Gill led side. After the series against Sri Lanka, India will travel to New Zealand for a two Test series in November later this year. To conclude the current WTC cycle, India will host Australia for a five Test series next year before the Indian Premier League window. India must win every remaining Test to have a realistic chance of reaching the WTC final, especially after Bangladesh's historic victory over Australia in Darwin.
If India win seven of their remaining eight Tests, they will finish with a PCT of 68.52. Meanwhile, six wins and two losses would see their PCT drop to 62.96. These scenarios are only possible if India are not docked any penalty points. Therefore, the Shubman Gill led side have very little margin for error for the remainder of their WTC campaign.
2-0 series sweep in sight
India crept within striking distance of securing a 2-0 series whitewash after putting Sri Lanka through a demanding fourth day in Colombo. Having bundled out the opposition for 290 in response to a massive total of 503, the visiting team immediately called for the follow-on and pushed the home side down to a precarious 229/6 by stumps. Sri Lanka managed to push ahead by a mere 16 runs while keeping Sonal Dinusha on 7 not out alongside Keshara Nuwantha on 3 not out. Resistance for the hosts stemmed from Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who anchored proceedings with a brave 92 before missing out on a century, complemented by a gritty fifty from Kamindu Mendis. Still, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar kept India firmly in control by bagging figures of 2/81 to initiate vital breakthroughs. Even though a torrential downpour forced a premature close to the final session, India retain total command and require just four more dismissals to clinch both the match and the series.
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