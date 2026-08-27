India crept within striking distance of securing a 2-0 series whitewash after putting Sri Lanka through a demanding fourth day in Colombo. Having bundled out the opposition for 290 in response to a massive total of 503, the visiting team immediately called for the follow-on and pushed the home side down to a precarious 229/6 by stumps. Sri Lanka managed to push ahead by a mere 16 runs while keeping Sonal Dinusha on 7 not out alongside Keshara Nuwantha on 3 not out. Resistance for the hosts stemmed from Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who anchored proceedings with a brave 92 before missing out on a century, complemented by a gritty fifty from Kamindu Mendis. Still, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar kept India firmly in control by bagging figures of 2/81 to initiate vital breakthroughs. Even though a torrential downpour forced a premature close to the final session, India retain total command and require just four more dismissals to clinch both the match and the series.