India vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-Head record in T20Is

After recently dominating West Indies in the limited-overs fixtures, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will look to continue their winning momentum and kick off their New Year on a winning note when they lock horns with Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series from January 5 at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

The Men in Blue will head into the series against Sri Lanka after their back-to-back 2-1 series wins against Bangladesh and the West Indies.

The Lasith Malinga-led Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are coming from a 3-0 T20I series whitewash of Pakistan before slumping to a defeat against Australia by the same margin.

While India have decided to go with an unchanged squad that clinched series win against West Indies in December 2019, Sri Lanka have recalled experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews for the upcoming T20Is.

As far as head-to-head record is concerned, the Men in Blue hold an edge over the Lasith Malinga-led side in the shortest format of the game.

India and Sri Lanka have met each other on 16 occasions in the 20-over format so far.

While the Men in Blue have won 11 matches out of them, Sri Lanka had emerged victorious in five matches. None of the clashes between the two sides ended in a tie.

India and Sri Lanka last met each other in the league stage of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup in England and Wales and the Virat Kohli-led side went on to win that match by seven wickets at Headingley Carnegie in Leeds.

Meanwhile, India's last bilateral Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka came in December 2017, when the Men in Blue went on to complete three-match series sweep.

Notably, Sri Lanka have not clinched a bilateral series against India across all the three formats of the game since August 2008, when Indian skipper Virat Kohli made his international debut.

Overall, the two sides have played 59 matches against each other. Out of the same, India emerged victorious on 44 occasions while Sri Lanka had won 10 matches.