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India vs Sri Lanka: Jadeja, Kuldeep, Suthar pick two wickets each in warm-up game

India's spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar claimed two wickets each as Sri Lanka Cricket XI reached 363/8 on Day 1 of the three-day warm-up match. Openers Nishan Madushka (66) and Ravindu Rasantha (71) starred for the hosts with a century stand, while Sonal Dinusha added a half-century.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 07:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 07:10 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka: Jadeja, Kuldeep, Suthar pick two wickets each in warm-up game
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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