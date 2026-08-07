/India vs Sri Lanka: Jadeja, Kuldeep, Suthar pick two wickets each in warm-up game

With KL Rahul leading the charge in the absence of regular captain Shubman Gill due to him suffering a right ring finger injury, the troika of Jadeja (2-64), Suthar (2-48) and Kuldeep (2-76) extracted substantial turn from a flat surface that offered very little to the quicks earlier in the day. Tall pacer Gurnoor Brar chipped in with a wicket, even as Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna had no scalps.