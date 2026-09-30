/India vs Sri Lanka, Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Asian Games 2026 Cricket semifinals all details you need to know

The men's cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026 has reached its final four, with India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh now preparing for the medal battle in Japan. The two semi-finals will be staged on October 1 at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, setting up two important contests on the road to the gold medal.
India will meet Sri Lanka in the second semi-final, while Pakistan and Bangladesh will contest the opening semi-final. Both matches have survived a tournament schedule heavily affected by rain, with several quarter-final fixtures unable to produce a result on the field.
India enter the knockout phase as the defending men's champions. The side, led by Shreyas Iyer, will now have the opportunity to move one step closer to retaining the title. India's women's team has already delivered gold at these Games under captain Harmanpreet Kaur.
India Vs Sri Lanka: Semi-Final Time And Venue
The India and Sri Lanka semi-final is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM IST on October 1 at Korogi Sports Park.
India's route into the last four was unusual. Their quarter-final against Afghanistan was abandoned because of rain, allowing India to progress without a completed match. Sri Lanka experienced a similar situation against Nepal, with that quarter-final also washed out and the higher seeded side advancing.
The result means neither India nor Sri Lanka needed to complete a quarter-final before their meeting in the semi-finals.
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh: Early Morning Clash
Pakistan and Bangladesh will open the men's semi-final schedule on October 1. Their contest is set to begin at 5:30 AM IST at the same venue in Nisshin.
Pakistan booked its place in the semi-finals after its quarter-final against Hong Kong was abandoned because of rain. Bangladesh's last eight encounter with Malaysia was also abandoned.
With both semi-finals taking place on the same day, the winners will continue their pursuit of the Asian Games gold medal.
Men's Asian Games 2026 Cricket Squads
India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Abdul Samad (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan.
Sri Lanka: Sahan Arachchige (c), Ashen Bandara, Lasith Croospulle, Keshan de Livera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Tharindu Hansaka, Dushan Hemantha, Sineth Jayawardena, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Wanuja Sahan, Nuwan Thushara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.
Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammed Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammed Saifuddin*, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.
*Mohammed Saifuddin has been ruled out of the tournament, and no replacement player names have been announced yet.
How To Watch Asian Games Cricket 2026
Cricket fans in India can follow the men's Asian Games matches on the Sony Sports Network for television coverage. For digital viewers, live streaming will be available through the Sony LIV app and website in India.
The semi-finals therefore bring four teams into the decisive phase of the competition, with India and Sri Lanka meeting in one half of the draw and Pakistan and Bangladesh facing each other in the other. The October 1 results will determine which two sides remain in contention for Asian Games cricket gold.
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