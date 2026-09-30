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India vs Sri Lanka, Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Asian Games 2026 Cricket semifinals all details you need to know

India enter the knockout phase as the defending men's champions. Check all details you need to know.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 01:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka, Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Asian Games 2026 Cricket semifinals all details you need to know
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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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India vs Sri Lanka, Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Asian Games 2026 Cricket semifinals all details you need to know
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