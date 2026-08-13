Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /India vs Sri Lanka Series 2026: Squads, Schedule, How to Watch, WTC Context and All You Need to Know

India vs Sri Lanka Series 2026: Squads, Schedule, How to Watch, WTC Context and All You Need to Know

India are set to begin a crucial two Test assignment in Sri Lanka on August 15, with the series offering both teams an important opportunity to strengthen their position in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

Reported ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 09:52 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 09:52 AM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Series 2026: Squads, Schedule, How to Watch, WTC Context and All You Need to Know

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India vs Sri Lanka Series 2026: Squads, Schedule, How to Watch, WTC Context and All You Need to Know
2
3
4
5