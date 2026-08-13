/India vs Sri Lanka Series 2026: Squads, Schedule, How to Watch, WTC Context and All You Need to Know

India squad for Sri Lanka Tests

India's original squad was announced by the Ajit Agarkar led selection committee on July 28. Ravindra Jadeja returned after his injury absence, while Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan were initially included subject to fitness clearances. Washington Sundar was unavailable for the first Test and Saransh Jain was added to the group.

Bumrah was later ruled out after failing to clear his fitness test because of continued discomfort in his left knee. Auqib Nabi was subsequently named as his replacement. Nabi, 29, earned his maiden senior Test call up after taking 104 wickets across the previous two Ranji Trophy seasons. He also claimed 60 wickets during the 2025 to 2026 Ranji Trophy campaign as Jammu and Kashmir won their first title.