/India vs Sri Lanka Series 2026: Squads, Schedule, How to Watch, WTC Context and All You Need to Know

India are set to begin a crucial two Test assignment in Sri Lanka on August 15, with the series offering both teams an important opportunity to strengthen their position in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.
The two matches, which will be played in Galle and Colombo, are part of the 2025 to 2027 World Test Championship cycle. India are currently fifth in the standings with 52 points and a points percentage of 48.15, while Sri Lanka occupy sixth place with 20 points and a points percentage of 41.67. The series also marks India's return to Sri Lanka for a Test assignment since their 2017 tour, when they completed a 3 to 0 series sweep. India had also won their previous series in Sri Lanka in 2015 by a 2 to 1 margin.
The stakes are particularly high because the top two teams at the end of the World Test Championship league phase will qualify for the final at The Oval in London, scheduled from June 9 to 13, 2027.
Captains
Shubman Gill will lead India, with Gautam Gambhir continuing as head coach. However, the visitors have had to deal with several fitness issues ahead of the series. Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out because of his ongoing left knee problem, while Sai Sudharsan was also subsequently ruled out, with Devdutt Padikkal emerging as an option in the top order. Uncapped fast bowler Auqib Nabi was brought into the squad as Bumrah's replacement.
Sri Lanka will be led by Dhananjaya de Silva and will look to make the most of familiar conditions. Their squad includes a mix of experienced campaigners and uncapped players, while Niroshan Dickwella has returned to the Test setup after last playing international cricket in 2023.
India vs Sri Lanka Test series dates
The opening Test will begin on Friday, August 15, at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. The second and final Test will start on Saturday, August 23, at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.
Both matches are scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. IST. In Sri Lanka, the scheduled start time is 10:30 a.m. local time. Each Test is scheduled to run for a maximum of five days.
India vs Sri Lanka Test series schedule
Date Match Venue Time
August 15 to 19 1st Test Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle 10:00 a.m. IST
August 23 to 27 2nd Test Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo 10:00 a.m. IST
The schedule was officially confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India and Sri Lanka Cricket.
India squad for Sri Lanka Tests
India's original squad was announced by the Ajit Agarkar led selection committee on July 28. Ravindra Jadeja returned after his injury absence, while Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan were initially included subject to fitness clearances. Washington Sundar was unavailable for the first Test and Saransh Jain was added to the group.
Bumrah was later ruled out after failing to clear his fitness test because of continued discomfort in his left knee. Auqib Nabi was subsequently named as his replacement. Nabi, 29, earned his maiden senior Test call up after taking 104 wickets across the previous two Ranji Trophy seasons. He also claimed 60 wickets during the 2025 to 2026 Ranji Trophy campaign as Jammu and Kashmir won their first title.
Sai Sudharsan was also ruled out, leaving Devdutt Padikkal as an important option in the batting order. Padikkal strengthened his case with a century during India's practice game in Sri Lanka.
India squad: Shubman Gill (c), KL Rahul (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan.
However, the officially announced squad did not include Sarfaraz Khan. The BCCI's squad announcement listed Sai Sudharsan, while Auqib Nabi was added later as Bumrah's replacement.
Sri Lanka squad for India Tests
Sri Lanka have selected a 16 member squad for the opening Test, with Dhananjaya de Silva as captain and Kamindu Mendis as his deputy.
Niroshan Dickwella returns to the Test side after an absence of three years, with regular wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis unavailable because of injury. Experienced batter Pathum Nissanka is also missing as he continues his recovery from wrist surgery.
The hosts have also included uncapped players Pasindu Sooriyabandara and off spinner Keshara Nuwantha, both of whom could be in contention for their Test debuts.
Sri Lanka squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis (vc), Lahiru Udana, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.
India vs Sri Lanka Tests, TV channel and live streaming
Indian viewers will be able to watch the two Test matches on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available through SonyLIV.
TV channel: Sony Sports Network
Live streaming: SonyLIV
Sony Sports Network holds the television broadcast rights for India's tour of Sri Lanka, with coverage available across its Sony Sports Ten channels. The complete Test series can also be streamed through the SonyLIV app and website.
With India and Sri Lanka separated by only 6.48 percentage points in the current World Test Championship standings, the two Tests could have a significant impact on both teams' qualification campaigns. India are chasing a third appearance in the World Test Championship final, while Sri Lanka will be looking to move closer to the leading pack with a strong home series.
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