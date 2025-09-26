India Vs Sri Lanka Super 4 Clash: Who Holds The Advantage In T20s? Check Head-To-Head Encounters

As India and Sri Lanka gear up for their final Super 4 clash in the Asia Cup 2025, all eyes are on one of Asia’s most exciting T20 rivalries. Both sides have enjoyed iconic victories against each other, with India largely holding the upper hand, but Sri Lanka has often proved to be a dangerous opponent in crunch tournament games.

Overall T20I Head-to-Head

India and Sri Lanka have faced each other 32 times in T20 internationals. Out of these encounters, India has emerged victorious in 21, while Sri Lanka has won 9. One match ended in a tie, which India claimed in the Super Over, and another was abandoned due to weather. This dominance highlights India’s consistency in the shortest format, but Sri Lanka’s nine victories underline their ability to spring surprises.

Recent Form Between the Sides

In the last five T20Is, India have won four, further strengthening their dominance. Sri Lanka’s last win came in January 2023 at Pune, where they stunned India with a 16-run victory. Their most recent encounter in July 2024 turned out to be a thriller. Both teams scored 137 runs, forcing a tie, and India eventually clinched the game in the Super Over, a result that reflects how evenly matched these sides can be on their day.

Asia Cup T20 Head-to-Head

When it comes to the Asia Cup (T20 editions), India and Sri Lanka have met twice in the tournament’s history. Interestingly, both sides share the spoils here with one win each.

2016 Asia Cup: India registered a dominant win.

2022 Asia Cup Super 4: Sri Lanka bounced back strongly, defeating India in a close contest.

This balance in Asia Cup meetings adds extra spice to their upcoming Super 4 battle in 2025. With both teams fighting for a place in the Asia Cup 2025 final, the upcoming clash is set to be another chapter in a rivalry that continues to thrill fans across the cricketing world.