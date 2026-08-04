/India vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2026: Full schedule, match timings, venues, live streaming - All you need to know

India are all set to begin their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaign against Sri Lanka in a two-match test series, with the opening match scheduled to be played at the Galle International Stadium from August 15 to August 19.
The series will mark Shubman Gill's first Test tour of Sri Lanka as India's captain. India will look to make a strong start in the new WTC cycle despite being dealt a major setback ahead of the tour, with premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah ruled out due to injury. Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has been named as his replacement and could be in line for his maiden Test appearance.
India head into the Sri Lankan series looking to build momentum in the new WTC cycle under Gill's leadership. The visitors are expected to face a stern challenge on Sri Lanka's spin-friendly pitches in alle and Colombo, where the hosts have traditionally been difficult to beat. However, India has enjoyed an impressive record in Sri Lanka in recent years, remaining unbeaten in bilateral Test series on the island since 2008.
Before the Test series begins, India is scheduled to play a three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI from August 7 to August 9 at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo.
Match: Sri Lanka vs India, 1st Test
Date: August 15-19, 2026
Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle
Time: 10:00 AM IST
1st Test: August 15-19 - Galle International Stadium, Galle
2nd Test: August 23-27 - Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi.
The India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can watch the live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.
With Bumrah unavailable for the series, Auqib Nabi has earned his maiden Test call-up and is expected to strengthen India's pace attack alongside Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. The squad also features uncapped spin-bowling all-rounder Saransh Jain, who could make his international debut during the series if given an opportunity.
The two-Test series is expected to play an important role in shaping both teams early standings in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27, with India aiming to begin the campaign on a winning note under their new captain.
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