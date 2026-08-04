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India vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2026: Full schedule, match timings, venues, live streaming - All you need to know

India begin their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka on August 15 as Shubman Gill leads the side in their opening assignment of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle. Here's everything you need to know about the series, including the full schedule, match timings, venues, squads, and live streaming details.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 04:22 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 04:22 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2026: Full schedule, match timings, venues, live streaming - All you need to know
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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