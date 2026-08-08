/India vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2026: SL announces free entry for both matches

In an initiative aimed at revitalizing physical attendance for traditional red ball cricket, Sri Lanka Cricket has officially declared that spectators will receive free admission for both fixtures of the upcoming two match Test series against India.
Fans attending the international matches will be able to enter the venues without purchasing tickets, with the opening Test scheduled to begin at the Galle International Stadium on Saturday, August 15, 2026, followed by the second Test at the historic Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.
Designated Gate Entry Information
According to details reported by Newswire, administrative guidelines have been established to streamline crowd flow across both hosting venues:
Galle International Stadium (1st Test): Spectators will be granted free entry strictly through Gate Number 4.
Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo (2nd Test): Free public access will be facilitated through Gates 3, 4, 5, and 7.
Rebuilding Crowd Momentum and Historical Precedents
Sri Lankan cricket supporters are recognized globally for their vibrant musical culture and energetic stadium presence. By waiving ticket fees for the marquee bilateral encounter, the governing body aims to fill the stands and counteract the gradual decline in stadium attendance that red ball cricket has experienced in recent seasons.
This move continues a precedent previously adopted by Sri Lanka Cricket during the 2026 T20 World Cup, which was co hosted by India and Sri Lanka, where select matches were also thrown open to the public without ticket charges to maximize turnout.
Competitive Context and Recent Bilateral Encounters
The decision arrives at a moment of significant competitive momentum for the host nation. During India's last white ball tour of Sri Lanka, the home side achieved a landmark 2-0 One Day International series victory under skipper Dhananjaya de Silva, marking Sri Lanka's first bilateral ODI series triumph over India since 1997.
Both teams are currently finalizing their preparations in Colombo, where a Sri Lanka Board XI compiled a formidable score of 363 for 8 on the opening day of their three day warm up match against the visiting Indian squad. With crucial World Test Championship points on the line for the 2025 to 2027 cycle, the free admission initiative is set to create an intense home atmosphere as captain Shubman Gill leads India into the Galle series opener on August
Schedule
The official red-ball bilateral series begins next week, followed by a limited-overs leg later in the year: [1, 2]
Match Date Venue Time (IST)
1st Test 15 Aug – 19 Aug 2026 Galle International Stadium 10:00 AM
2nd Test 23 Aug – 27 Aug 2026 Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo 10:00 AM
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