India vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I Live Streaming:When And Where To Watch IND vs SL Women 3rd T20I - Date, Time, Venue

Fresh from their ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 triumph, the Indian women’s team have carried that winning momentum into the five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. With convincing eight-wicket and seven-wicket victories in Visakhapatnam, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side now lead the series 2-0 and stand one win away from clinching it. All eyes now turn to the India vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I, set to be played at the scenic Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, December 26, with fans eager for live streaming details and match updates.

When and where is the India vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I being played?

The third Women’s T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Friday, December 26, at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Known for its pace-friendly surface early on and grip for spinners later, the venue could once again suit India’s balanced bowling attack. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss at 6:30 PM IST.

How can fans watch India vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I live streaming?

Live streaming remains the biggest search driver for this clash. Indian viewers can watch the IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, ensuring seamless access across mobile and desktop platforms. For television audiences, the match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. With India aiming for a series-clinching win, viewership is expected to peak during prime time.

What happened in the first two T20Is of the series?

India have dominated proceedings so far. In the opening T20I, Jemimah Rodrigues anchored the chase with an unbeaten 69 off 44 balls as India hunted down 122 with ease. The bowlers, led by Deepti Sharma and debutant Vaishnavi Sharma, strangled Sri Lanka’s batting lineup.

The second T20I was even more emphatic. Spinners Sneh Rana and Shree Charani restricted Sri Lanka to 128 for 9 before Shafali Verma unleashed a brutal assault. Her unbeaten 69 off just 34 deliveries, featuring 11 fours and a six, powered India to victory inside 12 overs. These performances underline India’s depth and form heading into the third game.

Who are the players to watch in the 3rd T20I?

From India’s perspective, Shafali Verma remains the biggest crowd-puller, especially for live viewers tuning in early. Jemimah Rodrigues’ composure and Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership add stability, while the spin duo of Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma could be decisive on the Thiruvananthapuram pitch.

For Sri Lanka, captain Chamari Athapaththu holds the key. A strong start from her, supported by Vishmi Gunaratne and Harshitha Samarawickrama, is crucial if the visitors are to stay alive in the series.

What are the predicted playing XIs for IND-W vs SL-W?

India Women Predicted XI:

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.

Sri Lanka Women Predicted XI:

Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani.