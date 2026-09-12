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India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup final 2026 Live streaming: Where to watch, match time, TV channel & details

India and Sri Lanka will clash in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final, with both teams eyeing the continental title. Here’s everything you need to know about the final, including live streaming, match time, TV channel and other key details.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 03:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 03:32 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup final 2026 Live streaming: Where to watch, match time, TV channel & details
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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