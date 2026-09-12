/India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup final 2026 Live streaming: Where to watch, match time, TV channel & details

India will take on Sri Lanka in the women's Asia Cup 2026 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 13, with both teams heading into the title clash unbeaten in the tournament. India booked their place in the final after a 40-run win over Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka edged past Pakistan by four wickets in the second semifinal.
India will be chasing an eighth women's Asia Cup title, while Sri Lanka will look to defend the trophy they won in 2024. The two sides also met in the 2024 final, where Sri Lanka registered an eight-wicket victory to claim their first Women’s Asia Cup title.
Shafali Verma has been one of India’s standout performers in the tournament. The opener currently leads the run-scoring charts with 168 runs from four matches, ahead of vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who has 154 runs.
Shafali’s latest contribution came in the semifinal against Bangladesh, where she scored 64 as India posted 149/6 before restricting their opponents to 109/7. Mandhana has also made a significant contribution with the bat, although India will want their batting unit to deliver collectively in the final.
With the ball, Deepti Sharma has been India’s key weapon. She has taken 11 wickets in four matches and currently sits at the top of the tournament’s wicket-taking charts alongside Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu. Deepti was again crucial in the semifinal, returning figures of 3/26 against Bangladesh.
Sri Lanka enter the final after producing a strong comeback against Pakistan. Chasing 131, they were reduced to 33/4 before Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari helped steady the innings.
Sri Lanka eventually reached 134/6 in 18.4 overs to seal a four-wicket win and book their place in the final.
Harshitha has also been among Sri Lanka’s leading run-scorers in the tournament, with 89 runs, while Nilakshika Silva has contributed 86.
Athapaththu has been influential with both bat and ball and currently has 11 wickets in the tournament, level with Deepti at the top of the bowling charts.
India’s batting and bowling have given them a strong platform throughout the tournament, but their fielding will remain an area to watch in the final.
Against a Sri Lankan side that showed its ability to recover from a difficult position in the semifinal, India will need to make the most of their opportunities.
The final also gives India a chance to avenge their defeat in the 2024 title clash. Sri Lanka's victory two years ago remains a significant part of the history between the two teams, adding another layer to Sunday's contest.
When: Sunday, September 13, 8:00 PM IST
Where: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
TV: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website.
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gunalan Kamalini (wk), Pratika Rawal, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav.
Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama (vc), Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kaushini Nuthyangana (wk), Sanjana Kavindi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshika Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Nimasha Meepage, Chamudi Praboda, Chethana Vimukhti.
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