India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Final: When & Where To Watch Tri-Series Showdown

India will face Sri Lanka in the final of the women’s tri-series in Colombo. India began the series on a strong note with a win over the host nation, Sri Lanka. However, they suffered a setback in their second encounter, losing to the same side. Despite the loss, India secured convincing victories in both their matches against the South African Women’s team, showcasing depth and consistency in their performance.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka enters the final with mixed results. They suffered a defeat against South Africa, but their recent win over India has significantly boosted their confidence. That morale-boosting victory has not only evened the score between the two sides in the tournament but has also added an edge of competitiveness to the showdown. With both teams having displayed moments of brilliance, the final promises to be an exciting and closely contested affair.

When & Where To Watch IND-W vs SRI-W Tri Series Final?

The final of the Women’s Tri-Nation Series between India and Sri Lanka is set to take place in Colombo on Sunday, May 11, with the match scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST. Unfortunately for fans in India, the IND-W vs SL-W final will not be broadcast live on television. However, viewers can catch all the action via live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

Squads:

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Nilakshi de Silva, Manudi Nanayakkara, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Inoka Ranaweera, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Kavisha Dilhari, Rashmika Sewwandi, Piumi Badalge

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Shuchi Upadhyay, Kashvee Gautam, Yastika Bhatia, Tejal Hasabnis, Arundhati Reddy