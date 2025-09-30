India vs Sri Lanka Women’s World Cup 2025: How to Watch IND-W vs SL-W Live Streaming & TV Broadcast

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is officially underway, and all eyes are on Harmanpreet Kaur-led India, as they open their campaign against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, September 30. With a 3 PM IST start and the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM IST, this opening clash promises high drama, standout performances, and a golden opportunity for Team India to start their World Cup journey on a high note.

India Eye a Strong Start in Women’s World Cup 2025

India enters the tournament as one of the favourites, with a powerful squad led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. The team has been in impressive form during the pre-tournament warm-ups, securing a four-wicket victory over New Zealand while also testing their mettle against England.

A key highlight for India has been the consistent batting performances of Smriti Mandhana, who impressed in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia. Despite losing the series, India showcased resilience and tactical brilliance, hinting at a strong campaign ahead in the 2025 Women’s World Cup.

With India yet to win the prestigious trophy, this edition represents their best chance to end the World Cup drought and create a historic milestone for women’s cricket in the country.

Sri Lanka Ready to Challenge India in Guwahati

Facing India in the opener is Chamari Athapaththu’s Sri Lanka, a team eager to make a mark on the global stage. The Sri Lankan side narrowly lost to Bangladesh by just one run in their warm-up games, signaling their potential to challenge stronger teams. With a mix of experienced campaigners and young talent, Sri Lanka will look to leverage any opportunity to upset the Women in Blue and set the tone for their World Cup journey.

Squad Overview: India vs Sri Lanka, Women’s World Cup 2025

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Goud.

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya.

When and Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka Live

Fans across India can catch the action live via multiple platforms:

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 30, 3 PM IST

Toss: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Television Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

This comprehensive coverage ensures that cricket enthusiasts won’t miss a single boundary, wicket, or thrilling moment as India takes on Sri Lanka.