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India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: Where to watch IND vs SLC XI warm-up match Online & TV?

The upcoming three day encounter will serve as an essential testing ground to determine the ideal bowling setup for the series opener at Galle.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 08:30 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 08:30 AM IST
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: Where to watch IND vs SLC XI warm-up match Online & TV?
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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