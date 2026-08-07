/India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: Where to watch IND vs SLC XI warm-up match Online & TV?

Following a humbling setback against South Africa late last year, the Indian team management recognized the critical importance of match preparation in foreign conditions. As a result, the national team will kick off its tour with a three day practice fixture against Sri Lanka Cricket XI starting Friday, August 7, 2026, ahead of the two Test series.
The stakes remain exceptionally high for the Indian squad, led by captain Shubman Gill. While head coach Gautam Gambhir has successfully guided the white ball side to two trophy victories, India's recent form in Test cricket has been severely lacking. Currently sitting fifth in the World Test Championship standings with a points percentage of 48.15, India faces a daunting challenge to reach the final, requiring wins in seven of their remaining nine Test matches during this cycle.
Bowling Combination and Roster Logistics
The upcoming three day encounter will serve as an essential testing ground to determine the ideal bowling setup for the series opener at Galle. With star pacer Jasprit Bumrah missing the tour entirely and all rounder Washington Sundar unavailable for the initial Test, selectors and coaching staff will closely evaluate uncapped players Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi during the practice match. Meanwhile, top order batter Sai Sudharsan will miss the opening day of the warm up fixture and is scheduled to join his teammates in Colombo on Saturday, August 8.
Match Details and Broadcast Guide
Date and Start Time: Friday, August 7, 2026. The toss takes place at 9:30 AM IST, followed by the opening delivery at 10:00 AM IST.
Venue: Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo.
Television Broadcast: Live coverage will be shown on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels.
Live Streaming: Available online via the SonyLiv application and official website.
Official Squad Lists
India: Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Auqib Nabi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.
Sri Lanka Cricket XI: Sonal Dinusha (captain), Nishan Madushka, Ravindu Rashantha, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Anjala Bandara, Nipun Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Isitha Wijesundara, Ramesh Mendis, Kesara Nuwantha, Dilum Sudeera.
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