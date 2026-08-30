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India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup: When and Where to Watch Harmanpreet’s team, check full imformation

The Indian women national cricket team is set to kick off its Women’s Asia Cup 2026 journey by facing Thailand in a Group A fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (Aug 30). 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 08:44 AM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 08:44 AM IST
India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup: When and Where to Watch Harmanpreet’s team, check full imformation
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup: When and Where to Watch Harmanpreet’s team, check full imformation
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