/India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup: When and Where to Watch Harmanpreet’s team, check full imformation

The Indian women national cricket team is set to kick off its Women’s Asia Cup 2026 journey by facing Thailand in a Group A fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (Aug 30). Led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the squad enters this tournament opener aiming to secure a strong and dominant win. Meanwhile, Thailand enters the contest following a narrow six run victory against Indonesia on Friday, and the team will try to build momentum with a second consecutive triumph.
Batting Powerhouses And Bowling Stars
India will rely heavily on veteran batters like Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, and Harmanpreet Kaur to set a solid foundation. On the bowling side, attention will center on Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, and Deepti Sharma as pivotal performers. Notably, Deepti stands as the second highest wicket taker in women’s T20I cricket history, whereas Charani currently occupies the number one position in the official ICC Women’s T20I bowling rankings.
Opposing them, Thailand places immense trust in Thipatcha Putthawong, the bowler who holds the all time record for taking the most wickets in women’s international T20 cricket.
Schedule, Broadcasting, And Live Streaming Information
The Group A encounter between India and Thailand is officially scheduled to get underway at 8:00 PM IST on Sunday (Aug 30). To determine which side bats or fields first, the coin toss will take place thirty minutes prior to the opening ball. Cricket enthusiasts across India can watch the television broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. For digital viewers, live streaming will be accessible through the Sony LIV app and website starting from 8:00 PM IST.
India enter the tournament as the most successful team in the history of the event, having lifted the trophy seven times previously.
Complete Squad Lineups
India Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, and Pratika Rawal.
Thailand Squad: Naruemol Chaiwai (C), Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Natthakan Chantham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Nannaphat Chaihan, Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Thanrada Seesawan, and Naomi Hamilton.
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