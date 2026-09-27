/India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Kuldeep Yadav’s 4-wicket haul restricts Windies to 295/7 after Justin Greaves century

One brought two for Kuldeep as Jewel Andrew pressed forward to a googly he should have been playing on backfoot, as the ball took the shoulder edge and Rohit Sharma at slip grabbed it above his head to dismiss the youngster for a golden duck. Roston Chase, who got off the mark with a reverse sweep for four off Kuldeep, eased the pressure in the 42nd over by pulling and driving Naman Dhir for successive boundaries.