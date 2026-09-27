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India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Kuldeep Yadav’s 4-wicket haul restricts Windies to 295/7 after Justin Greaves century

West Indies posted 295/7 against India in the first ODI, with Justin Greaves smashing his maiden ODI century and John Campbell scoring 62. Kuldeep Yadav led India’s fightback with a four-wicket haul, while Prasidh Krishna claimed two wickets as the visitors fell five runs short of 300.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 06:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 06:27 PM IST
India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Kuldeep Yadav’s 4-wicket haul restricts Windies to 295/7 after Justin Greaves century
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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