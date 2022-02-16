India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live score and updates: IND opt to bowl as Ravi Bishnoi makes debut

Rohit Sharma-led India won the toss and opted to bowl in the first T20I of the three-match series against West Indies. Interestingly, young Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi is making his debut. Also, Rohit confirmed that Ishan Kishan will open the batting with him.

On the other hand, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard is back in the side after recovering from an injury.

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell

The preparation for T20 World Cup 2022 will truly start for India when the Rohit Sharma-led side takes the field against West Indies here at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India and West Indies will lock horns in three T20Is beginning on Wednesday (February 16) and the focus will be on the brand of cricket India play, having witnessed disappointment in T20 World Cup 2021.

Check the Live score and commentary of the match here

India were the pre-tournament favourites but made a shocking group stage exit in the last T20 World Cup held in the UAE in October-November. The shambolic campaign exposed loopholes in the team combination and temperament, spoiling Virat Kohli's swansong as T20 skipper.

After that, the Men-in-Blue won the T20I series against New Zealand, but nothing changed in terms of approach so it would be interesting to see whether the hosts try out something different.

Virat Kohli recorded scores of 8, 18 and 0 in the ODI series and it would be interesting to see how the batter performs in the shortest format. It is safe to say that Ishan Kishan who recently was acquired by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore would open the batting alongside Rohit in the T20I series in the absence of KL Rahul.

Overall, India will look to make amends and rebuild the side with a packed T20 calendar lined up ahead of the marquee event in Australia beginning October 16.