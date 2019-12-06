India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Live Updates

India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the opening T20I of the three-match series against West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

Here are the live updates:

# WICKET!! Deepak Chahar gives an early breakthrough to India.

# A quite expensive over by Washington Sundar as he conceded 13 overs to Bangladesh. Lewis (11) got off the mark with four runs by smashing the second delivery to short fine leg before he notched up a maximum on the very next ball. Simmons (2), on the other hand, worked the first delivery through midwicket to open his account with a single. Bangladesh 13/0 (1 over)

# Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis have walked down the crease to open the batting for the West Indies. Washington Sundar to open the attack for India.

# The two sides have walked down the crease for their national anthems.

# Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (capt), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh Jr

# India win toss, elect to bowl first against West Indies.

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes.

After dominating Bangladesh in Tests as well as the shortest format of the game, Virat Kohli-led India will look to continue their winning momentum when they head into the first T20I of the three-match series against West Indies on Friday in Hyderabad.

India were not at their absolute best in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma as they slumped to their first-ever defeat to their Asian neighbors in the format in the opening match in New Delhi.

However, the Men in Blue rebounded strongly to win the remaining two T20Is against Bangladesh and seal the series by 2-1. India also went on to win the subsequent two-match Test series, including the country's first-ever Pink Ball match.

India will be boosted by the return of their regular skipper Virat Kohli, who was rested for the Bangladesh T20Is before leading to side to Test series whitewash.

Notably, India had whitewashed West Indies in all three formats when they last visited the Caribbean Islands in August 2019.

West Indies, on the other hand, will look to play at their absolute best if they are to overcome India, an opponent against whom they have lost each of their last six T20Is.

The Kieron Pollard-led side is heading into the series against India on the back of a disappointing 1-2 defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in Lucknow.

The two squads are as follows:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, K.L. Rahul, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simmons, Hayden Walsh jr., Kesrick Williams