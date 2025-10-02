India vs West Indies 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs WI Match Online and on TV?

After the high of winning the Asia Cup 2025, Team India is set to return to the longest format of the game, facing the West Indies in the much-anticipated first Test of the two-match series. The contest begins on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where all eyes will be on India’s new red-ball era under captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

With World Test Championship (WTC) points up for grabs and India aiming to bounce back from a disappointing 3-0 defeat against New Zealand last year, this series holds major significance. Here’s a detailed guide to ensure you don’t miss a single moment of the IND vs WI 1st Test LIVE streaming and telecast.

When will the India vs West Indies 1st Test be played?

The IND vs WI 1st Test begins on Thursday, October 2, 2025. The match will run for five days, concluding on October 6, unless an early result is achieved. This is also the first time India will play a home Test since the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin, making it a historic occasion.

Where is the India vs West Indies 1st Test being held?

The first Test is set at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the largest cricket stadium in the world. Known for its massive capacity and lively conditions, the venue will be under the spotlight as reports suggest a green pitch awaits both teams, offering assistance to pacers under overcast skies.

What time does India vs West Indies 1st Test start?

The match begins at 9:30 AM IST each day, with the toss scheduled for 9:00 AM IST. Morning sessions could be crucial for fast bowlers, particularly if there’s cloud cover. Fans should tune in early to catch the toss and understand team selections, especially around the availability of Jasprit Bumrah and the possible debut of Nitish Kumar Reddy as a pace-bowling all-rounder.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 1st Test?

The live telecast of IND vs WI 1st Test will be available on the Star Sports Network. Multiple language feeds will ensure cricket lovers across India can enjoy coverage in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and more. Star Sports’ pre-match and post-match shows will also provide in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and exclusive coverage.

How to watch India vs West Indies 1st Test LIVE streaming online?

Fans who prefer digital platforms can stream the India vs West Indies 1st Test live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For Jio users, the JioStar app also provides live coverage, ensuring uninterrupted access to every ball, wicket, and milestone. With smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs, fans can catch the action wherever they are.

Why is this Test series crucial for India?

Beyond being Shubman Gill’s first home series as Test captain, the clash is vital for India’s World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign. A strong performance here will help erase the bitter memories of the New Zealand whitewash and set the tone for the new era. The return of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, along with the rise of youngsters, makes this a fascinating battle.

What are the weather conditions for IND vs WI 1st Test?

While Ahmedabad has been hot and humid, forecasts predict occasional rain interruptions, though not enough to wash out the game entirely. The presence of a green pitch under cloudy skies could significantly influence the balance between bat and ball, making the opening sessions decisive.