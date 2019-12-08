India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Live Updates

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second T20I against India at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Sunday.

Here are the live updates:

# Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (capt), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh Jr

# West Indies win toss, opt to bowl first against India!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes.

On Friday, Kohli led from the front as he smashed a blistering unbeaten knock of 94 runs while KL Rahul well-supported him with a 62-run knock as India successfully hased down their highest-ever 208-run target in T20Is with eight balls to spare.

However, the Indian team failed to click in the other two departments as they dropped many catches and were also sloppy in fielding and bowling as West Indies posted a huge total of 207 for five in their stipulated 20 overs.

Shimron Hetmyer (56 off 41 balls) smashed his maiden T20I half-century while Evin Lewis pulled back 40 runs off just 17 balls to help West Indies post a mammoth total. Skipper Kieron Pollard and Brandon King were other notable contributors for the visitors with 37 and 31 runs, respectively.

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets for India while giving away 36 runs. Birthday boy Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar all chipped in with a wicket each.

Heading into the second T20I, India will look to come up with a much-improved bowling performance and seal the series with a game to spare.

The Caribbean side, on the other hand, will be keen to bounce back and level the series.

The two squads are as follows:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, K.L. Rahul, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simmons, Hayden Walsh jr., Kesrick Williams