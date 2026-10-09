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India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Shai Hope’s 102 powers WI to record chase, level series 1-1

Shai Hope smashed an unbeaten 102 off 45 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford scored 84 off 37 deliveries as West Indies chased down India’s 250-run target with six wickets in hand in Ranchi. The visitors reached 252/4 in 18.3 overs to register their highest successful chase in T20Is and level the five-match series 1-1.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 11:13 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 11:13 PM IST
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Shai Hope’s 102 powers WI to record chase, level series 1-1
Image Credit: IANS

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India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Shai Hope’s 102 powers WI to record chase, level series 1-1
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