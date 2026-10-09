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India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Shai Hope wins toss, West Indies opt to bowl first in Ranchi

West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the second T20I in Ranchi, citing wet conditions. India, led by Shreyas Iyer, have retained the same playing XI after winning the series opener by eight wickets.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 07:19 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 07:22 PM IST
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Shai Hope wins toss, West Indies opt to bowl first in Ranchi
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India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Shai Hope wins toss, West Indies opt to bowl first in Ranchi
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