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India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Anshul Kamboj makes debut, Siraj returns as India bat first

Anshul Kamboj has been handed an ODI debut while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mohammed Siraj return to India’s playing eleven as captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat first against the West Indies at the New PCA Stadium on Saturday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 02:14 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Anshul Kamboj makes debut, Siraj returns as India bat first
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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