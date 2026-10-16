The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has added veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to India's squad for the fifth and final T20I against the West Indies after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth match of the series.
The series decider will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17, 2026. The Men's Selection Committee confirmed Bhuvneshwar's inclusion in the squad on Friday, October 16.
According to the BCCI, Arshdeep sustained the injury during the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday. However, the left-arm pacer has not been ruled out of the final match, with a decision on his participation to be taken before the game based on his recovery.
The BCCI confirmed the squad change in an official statement, announcing Bhuvneshwar's inclusion for the fifth T20I against the West Indies. "Bhuvneshwar Kumar was added to the squad after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I of the series against West Indies on Wednesday in Hyderabad. A decision on his participation for the final T20I will be taken prior to the game based on his recovery," the board stated.
News Arshdeep Singh sustains blow to bowling shoulder; Bhuvneshwar Kumar added to #TeamIndia’s squad for the Bengaluru T20I. More Details https://t.co/i18NeqDLrU #INDvWI | @mflone_— BCCI (@BCCI) October 16, 2026
India will head into the final match with the five-game series level at 2-2, making Saturday's contest decisive. The team management will assess Arshdeep's fitness before determining his availability for the Bengaluru fixture.
Bhuvneshwar's inclusion comes ahead of India's upcoming tour of New Zealand, where the team is scheduled to play five T20Is beginning October 22.
The experienced swing bowler was also named in India's squad for the New Zealand T20I series. His addition to the squad for the West Indies decider provides India with another experienced pace option ahead of the team's upcoming assignment.
Known for his ability to swing the ball, Bhuvneshwar could be in contention for the final T20I if Arshdeep is unavailable. However, his inclusion in the squad does not automatically confirm a place in the playing XI.
India's updated squad for the fifth T20I against the West Indies is as follows:
Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
With the series tied at 2-2, India will look to secure a victory in Bengaluru and clinch the T20I series against the West Indies. Arshdeep's fitness will be a key factor in determining India's pace-bowling options for the series decider.
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