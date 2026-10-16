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India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar added to squad after Arshdeep Singh's shoulder injury

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been added to India's squad for the fifth T20I against West Indies after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder. Arshdeep's availability for the October 17 series decider in Bengaluru will depend on his recovery.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 03:03 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 03:03 PM IST
India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar added to squad after Arshdeep Singh's shoulder injury
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar added to squad after Arshdeep Singh's shoulder injury
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