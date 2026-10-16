The BCCI confirmed the squad change in an official statement, announcing Bhuvneshwar's inclusion for the fifth T20I against the West Indies. "Bhuvneshwar Kumar was added to the squad after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I of the series against West Indies on Wednesday in Hyderabad. A decision on his participation for the final T20I will be taken prior to the game based on his recovery," the board stated.