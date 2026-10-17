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India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Rain forces washout in Bengaluru as series ends in 2-2 draw

The fifth and final T20I between India and West Indies was called off due to rain, as the action was interrupted during the truncated nine-match-a-side at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 10:40 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 10:40 PM IST
India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Rain forces washout in Bengaluru as series ends in 2-2 draw
Image Credit: X/ BCCI

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