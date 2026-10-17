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India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Toss delayed due to rain in Bengaluru, series decider at risk

The toss for the fifth and final T20I between India and West Indies has been delayed due to persistent rain at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, with the series tied 2-2. The weather threatens to disrupt the series decider, as both teams await a possible resumption.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 07:00 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 07:00 PM IST
India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Toss delayed due to rain in Bengaluru, series decider at risk
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Toss delayed due to rain in Bengaluru, series decider at risk
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