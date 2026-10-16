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India vs West Indies 5th T20I weather report: Rain threatens Bengaluru series decider

Rain threatens the India vs West Indies 5th T20I in Bengaluru, with a 90% chance of precipitation forecast for Saturday. With the five-match series tied at 2-2, weather conditions could disrupt the series decider at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 06:02 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
India vs West Indies 5th T20I weather report: Rain threatens Bengaluru series decider
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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