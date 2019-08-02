India vs West Indies: Head-to-Head records in ODIs, T20Is and Tests

India, who made a semi-final finish in the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, are all set to battle it out against West Indies in the two-match Test series, three ODIs and as many T20Is beginning Saturday at Central Broward Regional Park in Florida.

The series will serve as the first set of fixtures between the two sides since their disappointing finish in the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup.

Heading into the upcoming series, hosts West Indies hold a slight advantage over India in terms of the head-to-head record. The two sides have appeared in a total of 230 matches across all formats, with India winning 85 of them while West Indies emerging victorious on 97 occassions.

In Tests, the two sides have locked horns on 96 occassions donning the white kit. Out of those clashes, India won 20 of them while West Indies sealed victories on 30 occasions. 46 matches between the two teams ended in a draw.

As far as ODIs is concerned, India and West Indies have played a total of 127 matches in the 50-over format. The Men in Blue have won 60 ODIs between the two sides, while the Caribbean team has emerged victories 62 times. Two matches between them were ended in a tie. India had last taken on West Indies in the league stage of this year's ICC World Cup, where the Virat Kohli-led side won by 125 runs.

The head-to-head record is equal between the two sides when it comes to Twenty20 Internationals. Out of 11 matches played between the two teams, both India and West Indies emerged victorious on five occassions. One match in the 20-over format between the two sides ended in no result.

The last bilateral series between the two teams had seen hosts India cruise to wins in both Tests and then seal a series win in the five ODIs as well as in the two T20Is.

India will begin the West Indies tour with the three-match T20I series. The opening two matches will take place in Florida before the Men in Blue will travel to Guyana to play the third T20I at Providence Stadium.

The last time the two teams locked horns with each other at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida was in 2016, when the hosts won the first match by one run before the second T20I ended in a controversial washed-out.

India, who suffered a narrow 18-run defeat against runner-ups New Zealand in the first semi-final clash of the World Cup 2019, will look to shrug off the loss and get back to winning ways when they head into the tour against the Caribbeans side.

West Indies, on the other hand, were knocked out in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup as they finished at the ninth spot with just two wins out of nine matches they played.

Skipper Virat Kohli will continue to lead India across all three formats, while Rohit Sharma will serve as the vice-captain in the ODIs and T20Is. Ajinkya Rahane has been named Kohli's deputy in the two Tests.

Meanwhile, Jason Holder will lead the West Indies ODI side against India, while Carlos Braithwait has been named as the captain of their T20I side. The Caribbean side is yet to name their Test squad.